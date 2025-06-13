Boeing Pulls Request For Safety Exemption, Decides To Make Planes Safer Instead

According to a report by Simple Flying, Washington-based planemaker Boeing has told the Federal Aviation Authority that it no longer needs a safety exemption it was granted back in 2023, indicating that it plans to just fix the safety issue instead. The exemption related specifically to the 737 MAX 7, the shortest variant of the troubled aircraft, which is still uncertified for sales to clients.

The problem was that the Stall Management Yaw Damper (SMYD), which is meant to tell the pilots what the minimum and maximum safe speeds are at any given angle of attack, the wings hit the wind. Knowing what the safe speeds are is pretty important, so FAA regulations state that this system should be resistant to lightning and electronic interference. The 737 MAX 7's version of the system didn't meet that threshold, so in 2023, Boeing asked for (and received) an exemption until 2027.

Boeing has a habit of trying to work the refs rather than mechanically solve its problems, and this is right in line with that approach. Still, it was only a limited-time exemption anyway, meaning that the company was eventually going to have to actually, you know, fix the plane. Boeing appears to have done that ahead of schedule, which is why it simply doesn't need it anymore.