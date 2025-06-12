West Virginia's Busiest Airport Employs Two Border Collies To Keep The Runway Clear Of Birds And Wildlife

According to AP News reporting, about 19,000 strikes involving planes and wildlife occurred at U.S. airports in the year 2023, with 95% of those involving birds. Between 1998 and 2023, a Federal Aviation Administration database shows that wildlife collisions in the United States have killed 76 people and destroyed 126 aircraft. In 2022, there were five airplane strikes involving bats at Yeager Airport, and there have been cases of planes colliding with deer in the past. The work that Hercules and Ned do saves lives.

When they're not patrolling the property, the two pups often enjoy greeting travelers and soliciting their scratches and snuggles, or they relax in the airport operations center. Border collies are one of the most energetic dog breeds — I dogsit for some friends who have a collie mix and I can attest to their endless energy reserves — so they're the perfect breed for the job. These furry heroes get plenty of attention for their service; Hercules has even grown quite a fanbase from his Instagram and TikTok accounts. There's something so heartwarming about using dogs in such a peaceful and official manner in the year 2025, much more than hearing about drones, AI, and robots, so we thank you for your service, Hercules and Ned.