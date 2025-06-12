West Virginia's Busiest Airport Employs Two Border Collies To Keep The Runway Clear Of Birds And Wildlife
Looking at satellite images of West Virginia International Yeager Airport in Charleston, West Virginia, reveals a couple of thin strips of tarmac on a mountain that are flanked by dense swaths of trees and a few roads. While the greenery is great for capturing carbon dioxide, it also serves as a home for wildlife like deer, Canada geese, ducks, hawks, songbirds, and bats, all of which are liable to cross flight paths and landing strips at any given moment. That's where Hercules and Ned come into play, two border collies who are specially trained to patrol the mile-long airfield to prevent birds and other wildlife from affecting airport traffic and keep passengers and crew safe.
Eight-year-old border collie Hercules was the first dog to assume the role, and was trained by a Charlotte, North Carolina–based company called Flyaway Geese that teaches border collies to herd geese and sheep to help businesses address wildlife problems. Last year, he gained a new coworker in a two-year-old collie named Ned, and together the two mitigate several annual wildlife-plane accidents
Preventing bird strikes saves lives and prevents delays
According to AP News reporting, about 19,000 strikes involving planes and wildlife occurred at U.S. airports in the year 2023, with 95% of those involving birds. Between 1998 and 2023, a Federal Aviation Administration database shows that wildlife collisions in the United States have killed 76 people and destroyed 126 aircraft. In 2022, there were five airplane strikes involving bats at Yeager Airport, and there have been cases of planes colliding with deer in the past. The work that Hercules and Ned do saves lives.
When they're not patrolling the property, the two pups often enjoy greeting travelers and soliciting their scratches and snuggles, or they relax in the airport operations center. Border collies are one of the most energetic dog breeds — I dogsit for some friends who have a collie mix and I can attest to their endless energy reserves — so they're the perfect breed for the job. These furry heroes get plenty of attention for their service; Hercules has even grown quite a fanbase from his Instagram and TikTok accounts. There's something so heartwarming about using dogs in such a peaceful and official manner in the year 2025, much more than hearing about drones, AI, and robots, so we thank you for your service, Hercules and Ned.