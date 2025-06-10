Turns Out You're Not Supposed To Celebrate A Wedding By Shooting A Gun From A Rental Lamborghini On The Highway
The wedding! It's the happiest day of your life, and you will only have it once (unless you have it more than once, but don't think about that). A wedding day comes with a lot of noises: The cheers and applause of the crowd, the popping of the champagne, and maybe, just maybe, the glorious snap, crackle, and pop of a revving V10 in a Lamborghini Huracan.
Apparently, all this still wasn't enough celebration for Detroit, Michigan native Hasan Rabat, as Road & Track reported. Rabat decided to fire a handgun out the window of the Huracan he was riding in the passenger seat of, right in the middle of slow-moving traffic. He and the driver were on the way to a wedding, very likely forming a caravan with the white stretch limo behind them. Sounds like a party all round, but throwing gunfire into the mix is, to put it mildly, a bit extra. Doing it with other cars all around is just plain dangerous.
The shooter got arrested (duh)
Unluckily for Rabat, but luckily for everybody else, his shots were caught on the dashcam of another vehicle driving by (which seems to be driving off-road on the shoulder there, but nevermind that). That video made its way to the local Dearborn Police Department, who tracked down the car pretty quickly — it was, after all, a purple Lamborghini, not exactly a common vehicle. The rental Huracan was found at a banquet hall for the wedding and immediately impounded; Rabat was arrested and charged with reckless discharge.
Apparently, this isn't even all that uncommon. According to FOX 2 Detroit, Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin stated, "There's this habit of people renting vehicles and celebrating on their way to weddings. They stop and block traffic and fire a gun out of the window in celebration." That's quite a habit.
Keen to break it, the Dearborn PD put out a video on social media warning people that they would crack down on such behavior, even for weddings. The star of the video? The purple Huracan, of course. Hey, to inform the public, you first have to draw their attention. And nothing does that like a Lambo.