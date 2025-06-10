Turns Out You're Not Supposed To Celebrate A Wedding By Shooting A Gun From A Rental Lamborghini On The Highway

The wedding! It's the happiest day of your life, and you will only have it once (unless you have it more than once, but don't think about that). A wedding day comes with a lot of noises: The cheers and applause of the crowd, the popping of the champagne, and maybe, just maybe, the glorious snap, crackle, and pop of a revving V10 in a Lamborghini Huracan.

Apparently, all this still wasn't enough celebration for Detroit, Michigan native Hasan Rabat, as Road & Track reported. Rabat decided to fire a handgun out the window of the Huracan he was riding in the passenger seat of, right in the middle of slow-moving traffic. He and the driver were on the way to a wedding, very likely forming a caravan with the white stretch limo behind them. Sounds like a party all round, but throwing gunfire into the mix is, to put it mildly, a bit extra. Doing it with other cars all around is just plain dangerous.