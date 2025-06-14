Why 'Flatbed' Semi Trailers Aren't Always Flat

Here at Jalopnik, we sometimes wonder why things are called what they are. Why do we park in a driveway and drive on a parkway? Where did Ferrari come up with a name like Ferrari the Ferrari? Why do they call it a flatbed trailer if it's curved in the middle? We may never know the answers to some of these questions, but there is a reasonable explanation for why some so-called flatbed trailers are not really flat — at least when unloaded.

A typical flatbed trailer can carry a maximum load of 46,000 to 48,000 pounds. This weight causes the bend in the trailer frame to flatten out under the load. If the trailer was truly flat while unloaded, that same load could cause it to sag underneath the weight. Designing a bend into the trailer frame while unloaded enables it to absorb this effect and make the bed flat under load, which is when it matters most. This bend is called camber in the trailer industry, which is not to be confused with camber in wheel alignments.