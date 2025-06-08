Oregon Moves To Legalize Kei Trucks
For some reason, the powers that be do not like that you can import a tiny, adorable Japanese kei truck that's at least 25 years old to handle all your truck needs, and as a result, many states have banned them on public roads. You can drive other classics with zero modern safety features, but a Daihatsu Hijet? Sorry, bud, those aren't safe enough. The people have been pushing back, though, and now it looks like Oregon may soon join other states in legalizing kei cars, Motor1 reports.
Oregon's SB1213 was written specifically to legalize kei cars and would apply to a vehicle that "[w]as originally manufactured in Japan or South Korea," "[h]as an engine that has a piston or rotor displacement of 660 cubic centimeters," "[i]s 11 feet or less in length," "[i]s 4.9 feet or less in width," "[i]s 6.6 feet or less in height," and "[h]as a model year that predates the current year by 25 years or more." Assuming the bill is enacted into law, owners will have to pay $63 every two years to keep their kei car on the road, making it more expensive than a motorcycle but the same price as other low and medium-speed vehicles.
It's also no surprise to see that Oregon would only legalize kei cars that are at least 25 years old, since newer imports are still banned under federal law.
No highways for kei trucks
It's great to see another state finally realizing the error of its ways and moving to legalize kei cars, but that doesn't mean you'll be able to drive your Mitsubishi Delica anywhere you want. Section 7 of the bill explicitly bans kei trucks from operating on "a highway that has a speed limit or posted speed that is greater than 65 miles per hour." Considering how small the engines are and their general lack of power, it's hard to imagine many owners would want to drive on the highway, much less one with a 70 mph speed limit, but you never know. Someone might actually try it.
If they're caught, they'll be hit with "a maximum fine of $1,000." A possible $1,000 fine is nothing to sneeze at, even if the much bigger concern is probably getting rear-ended by a speeding truck. As great as kei trucks are, we do not recommend getting into a wreck in one with someone going full highway speed.
According to KTVZ 21, the bill is also one of the few things that's managed to bring Republicans and normal people together, with both Democrats and Republicans supporting the bill. State Senator Anthony Broadman, a Democrat, introduced the bill with his co-sponsor, State Senator David Brock Smith, a Republican. In the House, the bill also has the support of Republican Representative Emily McIntire and Democratic Representative Hai Pham.
"Small businesses, farmers, and Oregonians across our state are asking for practical, cost-effective transportation options," Senator Broadman said in a statement. "Kei trucks are nimble, fuel-efficient, and ideal for navigating rural roads, job sites,and tight urban corridors. This legislation simply makes it legal to use a tool that's already proving useful across the Pacific Northwest."
Hopefully, it passes, because the people deserve their kei trucks.