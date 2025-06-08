Oregon Moves To Legalize Kei Trucks

For some reason, the powers that be do not like that you can import a tiny, adorable Japanese kei truck that's at least 25 years old to handle all your truck needs, and as a result, many states have banned them on public roads. You can drive other classics with zero modern safety features, but a Daihatsu Hijet? Sorry, bud, those aren't safe enough. The people have been pushing back, though, and now it looks like Oregon may soon join other states in legalizing kei cars, Motor1 reports.

Oregon's SB1213 was written specifically to legalize kei cars and would apply to a vehicle that "[w]as originally manufactured in Japan or South Korea," "[h]as an engine that has a piston or rotor displacement of 660 cubic centimeters," "[i]s 11 feet or less in length," "[i]s 4.9 feet or less in width," "[i]s 6.6 feet or less in height," and "[h]as a model year that predates the current year by 25 years or more." Assuming the bill is enacted into law, owners will have to pay $63 every two years to keep their kei car on the road, making it more expensive than a motorcycle but the same price as other low and medium-speed vehicles.

It's also no surprise to see that Oregon would only legalize kei cars that are at least 25 years old, since newer imports are still banned under federal law.