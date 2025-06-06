If Musk Really Did Strand Astronauts In Space Over His Feud With Trump The U.S. May Have To Turn To Russia To Get Them Back

The spat between Elon Musk and Donald Trump over the President's "big, beautiful bill" reached a public boiling point on Thursday with a flurry of furiously typed social media posts. In one post, the SpaceX CEO threatened to immediately decommission the company's Dragon spacecraft. With the Boeing Starliner still struggling to be certified to fly, the threat poses a unique dilemma for NASA because the Crew Dragon is the agency's only means of shuttling astronauts to and from the International Space Station.

It's no secret that a significant proportion of Musk's business success came from government contracts, loans, subsidies and tax credits. Musk received $38 billion from the federal government through these various means since 2003, according to the Washington Post. The President threatened to shut off the money hose, and Musk snapped back with next to no concern for the broader consequences. He posted on X, "In light of the President's statement about the cancellation of my government contracts, SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft immediately." Musk would reverse his decision after being talked down by a random user.