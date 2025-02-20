Elon Musk Wants To Crash The ISS Early After Getting His Feelings Hurt

We've all met a bad sport before. They throw their controller at a wall after losing in a video game or yell at an umpire over a bad call in their kid's little league game. However, I've never seen anyone threaten to plunge a $150-billion space station in the Pacific Ocean because an astronaut called them out on a lie. Elon Musk announced his intentions to deorbit the International Space Station "as soon as possible" after a heated exchange with former ISS commander Andreas Mogensen on X, his toilet-watercooler social media app.

The online spat was provoked by a sit-down interview on "Hannity" with Musk and President Trump. Sean Hannity opened a discussion with the terrible twosome about the two NASA astronauts stuck on the ISS by the fault-plagued Boeing Starliner. The show's titular deep-state-believing host said he believed the astronauts were abandoned. Musk replied, "Yes, they were left up there for political reasons, which is not good."

My head is genuinely in my hands attempting to comprehend what in the world they are talking about. NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, both also U.S. Navy test pilots, didn't return to Earth during the Boeing Crew Flight Test because the risks were deemed too high with the spacecraft's known issues. If astronauts were forced to stay for political reasons, Elon Musk was the largest beneficiary. SpaceX's Crew-9 mission was touted as their saving grace while direct competitor Boeing was dragged further into the mud.