At $8,000, Does This Custom 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser Deliver?

While it might look like a London Cab, in actuality, today's Nice Price or No Dice PT Cruiser is one of the lowest-mileage examples of Chrysler's compact you can find today. Let's see if it's priced to leave the meter running.

Indiana Jones famously robbed graves, looted historical sites, and stole antiquities from their rightful owners, all because, in his mind, they "belong in a museum." When you think about it, Indy was kind of a dick in that way. According to its ad, the 1993 Toyota Sera we looked at yesterday was once displayed in a museum. That explains its excellent presentation and almost-new condition. It likely made for a great display piece, as it features trick butterfly doors and a quirky sound system. Sadly for the seller, however, its museum-level price tag of $19,500 wasn't something most of us found worth contemplating. Ultimately, that failed to find favor, dooming the Sera to a hefty 80% No Dice loss.