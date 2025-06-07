Risk Of Dengue Fever Is Just Another Reason Cruises Suck

Dengue is a mosquito-borne illness, and mosquitos are famously capable of flight. Even if you stay on the ship at an affected port of call, its proximity to the shore could allow infected mosquitoes to make their way aboard and suckle at your sweet, sweet flesh — giving you headaches, fever, rashes, nausea, and vomiting in the process. Y'know where doesn't have dengue fever? Toronto! Go visit that on vacation. The food will almost certainly be better, and you can leave if you want.

Not all major cruise locales are affected by this outbreak — Alaska, traditionally a popular destination, reportedly remains dengue-free — but there are enough ports besieged by infected mosquitoes that you should maybe reconsider your next cruise. Even if you're not bound for dengue territory, actually, you should probably reconsider. Why did you want to get stuck on a boat with a bunch of obnoxious people and their sticky children anyway?