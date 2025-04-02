New Cruise Ship Norovirus Outbreak Hits More Than 200 Passengers Aboard Queen Mary 2

Cruise ships and viral outbreaks — name a more iconic duo. This time around, the ship in question is the Queen Mary 2, and it was on a 29-day cruise taking passengers from England to the Caribbean and back. After stopping in New York City, though, passengers and some crew members began reporting both vomiting and diarrhea. So far, more than 230 people on board have caught what has since been confirmed to be norovirus, the New York Times reports.

The cruise left Southampton, England on March 8, and Cunard Lines, the company that operates the Queen Mary 2, reported the norovirus outbreak to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on March 18. In total, 224 of the 2,538 passengers aboard the cruise ship have come down with the virus, as have 17 of the crew members. Everyone who is sick has reportedly been isolated, and the staff is working to sanitize the ship to keep the outbreak from spreading any further.

"Thanks to the swift response from our crew and the additional measures that we have in place, we are already seeing a reduction in reported cases," Cunard Lines said in a statement.