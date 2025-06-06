How NASA Plans To Deal With Death In Space

While America's space program has endured several tragedies, no mission has left the remains of a lost astronaut floating in the final frontier. NASA is understandably prepared if that worst-case scenario ever arises. The agency organized protocols if an astronaut were to die on the International Space Station, a 450-ton web of metal tubes swirling around the planet in the inhospitable vacuum of space.

NASA's current ISS death procedures revolve around a modified military-grade body called the Human Remains Containment Unit (HRCU). According to Scientific American, the grim piece of equipment was brought to the station in 2012. Like how morgues on terra firma rely on refrigeration to slow human decomposition, the HRCU would be integrated into the refrigeration system on the ISS if used and stored in a non-pressurized area. This is in addition to an absorbent lining and screw-on charcoal filter canisters. The goal was to give NASA Flight Directors a 72-hour window to decide their course of action.