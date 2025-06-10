Why Did Gas Caps Disappear From Some New Cars?

On the scale of all the things that annoy you about car ownership, the actual act of refueling your car probably isn't high on the list, and twisting off the gas cap isn't on it at all. Well, except when it gets really tight for some reason, and you have to pry it open like one of those jars that's been in the fridge too long. Or when you accidentally forget to screw it back on afterward, and you drive off with it still open; ugh, that's the worst. You know what? Maybe it is a little way up the annoyance scale.

Ford agreed when it debuted the Ford Easy Fuel capless system in the 2009 Explorer and Mercury Mountaineer. All you had to do was open the fuel door and stick in the gas nozzle straight in. No need to get your hands oily, fidget with placing the cap somewhere, or forget to put it back on. Plus, for drivers with joint problems who might genuinely have difficulty with the cap, it's really pretty nice.

Not a surprise, then, that old-school gas caps are one of those features that don't come in as many new cars, and that capless fuel systems are getting more popular. Ford has them on a number of its vehicles now, as do Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC. Honda is getting in on the act as well. That said, the capless system does have a few drawbacks that might slow down its adoption.