Don't Slam A Child's Head Into An Airplane Window If You Don't Want To Get Arrested

Kids suck. Sure, you probably love your own kids, if you have any, but as a group, they're dumb, make poor decisions and don't think through the consequences of their actions. But there's also no reason to let anything they say get to you, even if it's mean. As Maryland's Kristy Crampton found out the hard way on an Allegiant flight from Orlando, Florida, to Hagerstown, Maryland, on Monday, beating a kid and slamming their head into a window on your flight is a great way to get arrested, News Channel 9 reports.

The child in question reportedly called Crampton "fat" and "Miss Piggy," which is incredibly rude even if they knew each other. But remember, this is a child. By definition, he doesn't exactly have total control of his actions. Crampton however, does. The report doesn't clarify the relationship between Crampton and the child, but it sounds like they may be related since she reportedly told police he had been "very rude and disrespectful" on their recent Disney vacation. Even if he was her son, though, there's discipline, and then there's committing a crime, and Crampton's response definitely landed her in the latter category.

According to the police, Crampton took the child's phone away, which he didn't like, leading her to eventually begin hitting him. You know, because it's totally cool to hit a child if you don't like their behavior. Oh, wait.