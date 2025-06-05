Don't Slam A Child's Head Into An Airplane Window If You Don't Want To Get Arrested
Kids suck. Sure, you probably love your own kids, if you have any, but as a group, they're dumb, make poor decisions and don't think through the consequences of their actions. But there's also no reason to let anything they say get to you, even if it's mean. As Maryland's Kristy Crampton found out the hard way on an Allegiant flight from Orlando, Florida, to Hagerstown, Maryland, on Monday, beating a kid and slamming their head into a window on your flight is a great way to get arrested, News Channel 9 reports.
The child in question reportedly called Crampton "fat" and "Miss Piggy," which is incredibly rude even if they knew each other. But remember, this is a child. By definition, he doesn't exactly have total control of his actions. Crampton however, does. The report doesn't clarify the relationship between Crampton and the child, but it sounds like they may be related since she reportedly told police he had been "very rude and disrespectful" on their recent Disney vacation. Even if he was her son, though, there's discipline, and then there's committing a crime, and Crampton's response definitely landed her in the latter category.
According to the police, Crampton took the child's phone away, which he didn't like, leading her to eventually begin hitting him. You know, because it's totally cool to hit a child if you don't like their behavior. Oh, wait.
Felony child abuse charges
Per News Channel 9, "Witnesses told police that Crampton got into an argument with the child and began to hit the victim with her fist and a water bottle before 'slamming' his head into an airplane window. One witness told officers the 'woman was not correcting the child, she was abusing him, whipping the [expletive] out of the kid.'"
Yeah, that's not just objectively wrong. It's also how you get the cops called on you, and the pilot ended up doing exactly that. Authorities arrested Crampton, and she now reportedly faces child abuse charges for her actions. You know, because punching a kid, hitting him with a water bottle and slamming his head into the airplane window is wrong, even if you're the parent of the kid in question. Your kids are tiny humans, not property you get to treat however you want.
If she was willing to go that far in public, you also have to wonder how she behaves at home. Assuming they're related, how much worse are the beatings that take place behind closed doors when no one else is there to call the cops on her? Should the kid have mocked her weight and called her insulting names? Not at all. But if you raise a kid around the kinds of people who are happy to abuse kids in public, it isn't exactly the biggest stretch in the world to assume he learned that behavior at home.
Crampton has reportedly since been released on a $10,000 bond.