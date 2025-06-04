At $3,450, Is This 1994 Mitsubishi Diamante A Dimond In The Rough?

An extremely rare car, even when new, today's Nice Price or No Dice Diamante wagon would currently be a hit at any Japanese Car show or Radwood meet. Could we justify paying its asking price to do so?

Does your home center display dinged and dented kitchen appliances near the exit, as mine does, tantalizing those leaving with "damaged goods" prices? Walking by them, swinging a bag of bolts or a can of paint, I'm always struck with a sense of confusion as to what sort of person would want something with such aesthetic issues in their home. The prices of these damaged units aren't even all that great of a deal.

A similar conundrum faced us with the 1996 Ford Mustang Cobra we looked at yesterday. Painted in a rare and unique color-shifting "Mystic" top coat, and rocking the Mustang's most potent engine of the era under its hood, it was a compelling package. Unfortunately, the seller noted that the hot engine had a substantial and as-yet-unconfirmed evaporative emissions leak and that paint was fading and failing on both bumpers. Those issues cast a cloud over the car's prospects, and the $14,500 asking price wasn't doing it any favors either. Ultimately, that combo conspired to kill our interest, culminating in a whopping 73% No Dice loss.