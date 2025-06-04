These Are Your Ideal One-Car Garages

Since you said money is no object, I'm making the judgment call that this includes operating costs, i.e. fuel costs. If it's truly a one-car garage for my entire family (I'm assuming the two non-dependents living here, my father-in-law and 18-year-old son, are exempt and can keep their vehicles), then it would have to be a 2025 Dodge Durango Hellcat. It has the seating capacity for my whole family, towing capacity for our utility trailer, and ticks the fun box.

If I don't even get room for my utility trailer, then it has to be a pickup truck in order to serve our hobby farm needs, and so it will be the same truck I chose for the "live in your car" question: a 2025 Ram 1500 Tungsten Crew Cab Long Bed. I considered a Ram 2500 in order to get the 8-foot bed, but in practice, the 6'4" bed hasn't been a hindrance.

Honorable Mention: What I'd REALLY want is a pristine 1994-1996 Buick Roadmaster Estate with the towing package, except we'd easily put 40k+ miles a year on the thing and ruin it.