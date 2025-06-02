Many of us are in living situations where owning a second car isn't possible. It's a dilemma that can complicate car-buying because not every typical daily driver is a fun machine to take out on a scenic cruise on a Sunday. The issue is true in the other direction. There's a cavalcade of vehicles that are incredible to drive, but are absolutely useless when it comes to bringing groceries home or taking your family on a road trip.

What would be your ideal one-car garage? Yes, a single car that can do it all. Money is no object, but you only have a singular parking space to fill. No, you can't just put a Bugatti Chiron in that spot and call it a day. The car has to comfortably fit more than two people and have storage space for a run to Walmart or pick up a friend from the airport. This is your one car, don't blow it.