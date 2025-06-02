What Would Be Your Ideal One-Car Garage?
Many of us are in living situations where owning a second car isn't possible. It's a dilemma that can complicate car-buying because not every typical daily driver is a fun machine to take out on a scenic cruise on a Sunday. The issue is true in the other direction. There's a cavalcade of vehicles that are incredible to drive, but are absolutely useless when it comes to bringing groceries home or taking your family on a road trip.
What would be your ideal one-car garage? Yes, a single car that can do it all. Money is no object, but you only have a singular parking space to fill. No, you can't just put a Bugatti Chiron in that spot and call it a day. The car has to comfortably fit more than two people and have storage space for a run to Walmart or pick up a friend from the airport. This is your one car, don't blow it.
I don't want a performance SUV, but it might be the best option
While I'm not a fan of the higher seating position and center of gravity, the rise of the performance SUV is impossible to ignore. The category takes the popularity of crossovers to an extreme. These luxury super crossovers weigh less than 5,000 pounds, have engines that produce at least 650 horsepower, and cost around a quarter-million dollars. Cars like the Lamborghini Urus and the Aston Martin DBX707 can go from 0 to 60 mph in under 3.5 seconds. Sure, they can go fast in a straight line, but are actually fun to drive? At least, cargo space isn't a question. I'd rather get a sports sedan, or better yet, a wagon.
