Take A Rare Look At The Tommykaira ZZII, A One-Off Supercar Mostly Seen Only In Gran Turismo

Brad wrote about the Tommykaira ZZ last week; a basic, lightweight Japanese sports car that made the Lotus Elise look heavy and soft in comparison. It was a cool look at a car that few people who weren't obsessed with Gran Turismo knew about, but at the same time, it wasn't necessarily the car Tommykaira fans were most obsessed with. No, that distinction goes to the Tommykaira ZZII, a mid-engine, all-wheel-drive supercar that never made it into production, even if Tommykaira only ever built a single example in real life.

And what do you know, just a few days later, Dino DC, the YouTube channel that made the original ZZ video, also released one focusing on the ZZII. Heck yeah!

Basically, the goal was to follow up the original ZZ with something that could compete with European supercars and go racing at Le Mans. Sadly, the example Tommykaira built for the 2002 Tokyo auto show was the only one ever built, and it wasn't even clear whether or not that example was an actual running, driveable car or just a concept. As you can see in the video below, though, the ZZII definitely runs.

It also still looks fantastic, too, even if you can see influences from the McLaren F1 and other supercars from the time in the design. You also got two air ducts on the roof instead of one, so take that, McLaren.