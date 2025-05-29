The Best Sports Car Japan Ever Built Is One You've Never Heard Of

Perhaps I relate to Dino Dalle Carbonare because he's living my dream as a big guy with a beard and glasses fully engulfed in the Japanese car scene. Or perhaps I just find his videos intriguing because he's digging into some of the coolest car stuff going on in the archipelago nation right now. Maybe there's a little bit of "grass is always greener" sentiment here, but it seems like Japan always goes so much harder than the U.S. does when it comes to cars, culture, and enthusiasm. Whether you like the result or not, the cars of Japan are typically bolder and more hardcore, with the volume cranked up to 22. That, juxtaposed with the quieter and more reserved nature of Dino and the other folks featured in his videos, makes for an interesting video vibe that always has me clicking.

On the Dino DC channel you'll see everything from his own Nakai-San RWB called Sunflower and the latest from Liberty Walk, to explorations of the Tokyo Auto Salon and drives in gorgeous vintage metal. I've followed Dino's career for years, when he was the Japanese culture correspondent and photographer for Italian magazines, expanding to english-language car culture rags, growing through Speedhunters, and eventually starting his own video series. If you want to see more of what his career has been from his own perspective, the Dino DC put out a video about that. Check it out. He's one of those YouTubers you should know.