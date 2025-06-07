What Happens If The Cybertruck Gets Keyed?

A growing number of Cybertruck owners have decided not to gamble with Mother Nature or angry strangers and have begun wrapping their trucks. Tesla introduced a new vinyl wrap program in late 2024 to replace its previous pricier PPF (Paint Protection Film) wraps, though it's only available at select locations and the color palette is limited.

However, there are third-party wrap shops across the country that are more than happy to adorn your Cybertruck with any number of garish colors or patterns. Not only does wrapping offer protection, but it gives owners an opportunity to stand out even more. Let's be real, no one bought one in the first place hoping to fly under the radar. It's a Cybertruck, not a Corolla.

Despite the issues with recalls, design complaints, and strong opinions about Elon Musk, the Cybertruck still retains its diehard fans. Earlier this year, the second annual Cybertruck Rodeo in central Texas drew in 120 Cybertruck owners and even more fans that traveled from as far away as Canada. The event was a safe space where devotees could gather without criticism or threat of violence.

For those who believe in the company's mission or simply want to drive something that looks like it came from a sci-fi movie, the Cybertruck is a dream come true. For everyone else it seems to be a threat to the idea of what a truck should be, and in some cases a threat to democracy itself. If you choose to get one, be prepared for intense reactions. And maybe buy a sander.