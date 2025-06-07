What Happens If The Cybertruck Gets Keyed?
The Tesla Cybertruck was never designed to blend in. From the moment Elon Musk unveiled the prototype in 2019, inviting a leader of the design team to demonstrate its indestructibility by taking a sledgehammer and a metal ball to the truck, we knew we had a different beast arriving in the automotive jungle.
However, just like that demonstration — which did not go according to plan – the two years following its release to the public have been fraught with unexpected setbacks. With its brutalist design and futuristic Mad Max energy, the Cybertruck has ignited both cult-like devotion and visceral hatred. Cybertruck owners report everything from strangers taking selfies to others hurling verbal insults, to outright acts of aggression like road rage, keying, and throwing rocks.
So what happens if someone spots your vehicle in a grocery store parking lot and feels moved to commit a little casual Cybertruck vandalism? Though its design is minimalist, repairing its stainless steel body is not always so simple. It was kind of designed that way.
The stainless steel dilemna
The Cybertruck's body is made from cold-rolled, 30X-series stainless steel. Unlike most vehicles, it comes stock from the factory without paint and lacking a protective clear coat. On paper, its lack of traditional body panels makes it extremely durable. However, should someone be truly committed to inflicting damage, the Cybertruck owner's manual recommends one solution: an orbital sander. Yes, really.
Videos and reports from owners confirm that scratches can be buffed out by sanding the panel in long, consistent strokes. To be clear, you'd need to resurface the entire panel to get an even finish. Do it wrong, and you'll make the problem worse. Do it right, and you've still lost a layer of the very material that makes the truck so supposedly bulletproof.
Random acts of violence aside, there have been plenty of other issues with the Cybertruck's steel body. Some owners reported rust spots appearing on their new EV's exterior after driving it in the rain or within just a few days' exposure to the elements. Then, of course, there's the voluntary recall issued by Tesla regarding the possibility of parts of its body coming unglued and flying off while on the road.
Wrap it up
A growing number of Cybertruck owners have decided not to gamble with Mother Nature or angry strangers and have begun wrapping their trucks. Tesla introduced a new vinyl wrap program in late 2024 to replace its previous pricier PPF (Paint Protection Film) wraps, though it's only available at select locations and the color palette is limited.
However, there are third-party wrap shops across the country that are more than happy to adorn your Cybertruck with any number of garish colors or patterns. Not only does wrapping offer protection, but it gives owners an opportunity to stand out even more. Let's be real, no one bought one in the first place hoping to fly under the radar. It's a Cybertruck, not a Corolla.
Despite the issues with recalls, design complaints, and strong opinions about Elon Musk, the Cybertruck still retains its diehard fans. Earlier this year, the second annual Cybertruck Rodeo in central Texas drew in 120 Cybertruck owners and even more fans that traveled from as far away as Canada. The event was a safe space where devotees could gather without criticism or threat of violence.
For those who believe in the company's mission or simply want to drive something that looks like it came from a sci-fi movie, the Cybertruck is a dream come true. For everyone else it seems to be a threat to the idea of what a truck should be, and in some cases a threat to democracy itself. If you choose to get one, be prepared for intense reactions. And maybe buy a sander.