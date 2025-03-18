Frontier Wants To Be Your Southwest Rebound, But You Should Love Yourself Instead

Southwest Airlines announced last week that it would start charging for checked bags at the end of May, ending its cherished "Bag Fly Free" policy. In an effort to lure in disgruntled passengers, Frontier Airlines launched its own free checked bag scheme on Tuesday. The Denver-based low-cost carrier wasn't coy that the limited-time perk was directly aimed at Southwest, referencing its competitor like a divorced spouse.

Frontier's promotion is eligible on new bookings via a promo code for flights departing May 28, the same day Southwest's free checked bag policy ends, through August 18. Aside from teasing that Frontier could make free checked bags permanent, the barrage of romantic analogies in the airline's press release made Frontier seem like an overly attached girlfriend. Frontier leaned so far into poking fun at Southwest's heart branding and Dallas Love Field headquarters that passengers might be expecting dinner and a movie when they buy a plane ticket. Frontier CEO Barry Biffle said in the release: