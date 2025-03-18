Frontier Wants To Be Your Southwest Rebound, But You Should Love Yourself Instead
Southwest Airlines announced last week that it would start charging for checked bags at the end of May, ending its cherished "Bag Fly Free" policy. In an effort to lure in disgruntled passengers, Frontier Airlines launched its own free checked bag scheme on Tuesday. The Denver-based low-cost carrier wasn't coy that the limited-time perk was directly aimed at Southwest, referencing its competitor like a divorced spouse.
Frontier's promotion is eligible on new bookings via a promo code for flights departing May 28, the same day Southwest's free checked bag policy ends, through August 18. Aside from teasing that Frontier could make free checked bags permanent, the barrage of romantic analogies in the airline's press release made Frontier seem like an overly attached girlfriend. Frontier leaned so far into poking fun at Southwest's heart branding and Dallas Love Field headquarters that passengers might be expecting dinner and a movie when they buy a plane ticket. Frontier CEO Barry Biffle said in the release:
"We've always had heart. Some airlines are walking away from what travelers love, but we're running towards it. Think of this as the ultimate 'divorce your old airline' deal. If travelers show us the love, we'll make these perks permanent."
Southwest has its eyes set on a new frontier
Along with free checked bags, Frontier is also offering a new "Economy Bundle" includling a free carry-on, free seat selection and free flight changes. This isn't the first time that the green-branded carrier attempted to raise its public profile with an eye-raising promotion. In 2023, Frontier launched a $149 monthly unlimited flight pass and held a 5 million frequent flyer mile giveaway. The pass was subject to blackout periods. Domestic tickets bought with the pass could only be booked day before the flight and aren't eligible for miles or status.
The commercial airline industry is already a cutthroat business. Tthe ongoing downturn in travel partly provoked by the fatal mid-air collision at Reagan National Airport has carrier scrambling to meet their revenue targets. Southwest was already heading in a new direction, ditching open seating last July. The Dallas-based airline wanted to be viewed as a mainline carrier alongside Delta, United and American. Frontier doesn't want to be left in the dust, especially after Spirit Airlines rejected its advances for a merger twice in two years. Apparently, both JetBlue and bankruptcy are more appealing than marrying Frontier.