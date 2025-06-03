The Sun Is Swatting Starlink Satellites Like Flies

Astronomers have previously warned that SpaceX is blinding humanity's view of space by flooding orbit with thousands of satellites, and now space is seemingly pushing back. NASA scientists found that geomagnetic storms are shortening the lifespan of Starlink satellites. The death throes of these satellites are being shortened from 15 days down to just five days.

During the waning days of a Starlink satellite's life, its orbit will decay beneath 285 miles in altitude, close enough to the planet that the atmosphere will slow its speed and plunge it towards its fiery demise. The solar maximum is accelerating the end-stage process, according to the New Scientist. The once-every-11-year peak in eruptions on the Sun's surface creates geomagnetic storms that heat the atmosphere and increase atmospheric drag.

This wouldn't be an issue if it were just a few dozen metallic lumps looping around our blue marble. However, there are approximately 7,000 Starlink satellites in orbit, with SpaceX aspiring to operate a 42,000-satellite constellation. It's far from sustainable to have that many man-made objects burning up in the atmosphere. At scale, there will be satellites burning up every day. If that process is three times faster, it could have devastating consequences.