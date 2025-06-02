BMW Is Too Busy For Fun Stuff, Kills Supercar Project

Back in the pre-pandemic days of 2019, BMW announced its intention to build a new plug-in-hybrid supercar with a focus on being fun to drive, loosely visually inspired by the original M car, the M1. That concept, dubbed the BMW Vision M Next, promised 600 horsepower and looked to pick up where the carbon-tub BMW i8 left off, but with a bit more of everything. Unfortunately, as recently reported by BMWBlog and Motor1, the Bavarian Motoren Werke is not actually going to build that car after all. A team allegedly worked on the project for a couple of years following the concept's unveiling, but it was canned in favor of the XM plug-in-hybrid performance SUV. Sorry, too busy!

"We don't want to lose focus on our high-performance cars because we do a super sports car. I must be honest; we are always dreaming about it. And maybe some day we find the right window of opportunity where we have the capacity to work on a car like that," BMW M boss Frank van Meel told BMW Blog during a panel at the recent Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este.

Between figuring out the ever-changing import tariffs situation in the U.S., fighting off China's assault on the European automobile market, figuring out electrification, and launching a new lineup of M cars, BMW is just too busy.