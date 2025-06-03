What Are Cyber Tires, And Are They Banned In The USA?

Have you heard of Cyber Tires? If you're imagining some futuristic cyberpunk dystopian era or that you need to buy a Tesla Cybertruck, think again. The idea of a Cyber Tire may mean many things in the future, but in today's world, they're known as a part of the Pirelli Cyber Tyre system. The first concept of the Pirelli Cyber Tire was revealed in 2020, and in mid-February 2021, the Italian tire manufacturer went global with discussions about the new technology using software and sensors to make it possible for the tires that could communicate with the car.

Now they're here, and they're smarter than ever. However, that poses a small problem for the U.S. Currently available on the McLaren Artura, Audi RS 4, and several other models, Pirelli's Cyber Tire technology has a sensor that collects data for safe driving. According to Bloomberg and Reuters, they may not be on sale for very long, and it seems like a messy political situation.

It turns out China's Sinochem has a 37% stake in Pirelli. In response, the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) finalized a rule in January 2025 that prohibits the sale and import of connected vehicle hardware and software systems "designed, developed, manufactured, or supplied by ... certain foreign adversaries." Specifically, China and Russia. Yikes.