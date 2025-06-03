What Are Cyber Tires, And Are They Banned In The USA?
Have you heard of Cyber Tires? If you're imagining some futuristic cyberpunk dystopian era or that you need to buy a Tesla Cybertruck, think again. The idea of a Cyber Tire may mean many things in the future, but in today's world, they're known as a part of the Pirelli Cyber Tyre system. The first concept of the Pirelli Cyber Tire was revealed in 2020, and in mid-February 2021, the Italian tire manufacturer went global with discussions about the new technology using software and sensors to make it possible for the tires that could communicate with the car.
Now they're here, and they're smarter than ever. However, that poses a small problem for the U.S. Currently available on the McLaren Artura, Audi RS 4, and several other models, Pirelli's Cyber Tire technology has a sensor that collects data for safe driving. According to Bloomberg and Reuters, they may not be on sale for very long, and it seems like a messy political situation.
It turns out China's Sinochem has a 37% stake in Pirelli. In response, the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) finalized a rule in January 2025 that prohibits the sale and import of connected vehicle hardware and software systems "designed, developed, manufactured, or supplied by ... certain foreign adversaries." Specifically, China and Russia. Yikes.
How do Cyber Tires work?
Called the first tire in the world that talks to your car, the Pirelli Cyber Tire is pretty interesting. Designed with a battery-powered sensor that weighs about 0.3 grams, the Pirelli Cyber Tire turns the everyday vehicle into a super smart car, able to communicate with the vehicle and the driver using data from the senor. This sensor data offers the driver plenty of information, including the type of tire the driver has equipped, tire pressure, load capacity, and speed rating.
In short, the sensor knows whether you have summer tires or winter tires equipped. Constantly monitoring the pressure and temperature of the tires, the sensors supply data to the car's integrated electronics. Based on the data, Pirelli's Cyber Tire system goes beyond simply alerting the driver to low tire pressure. It can also alert the driver when the maximum speed for either tire has been reached to maintain performance and safety on the road. The Pirelli Cyber Tire system is also able to alert the drivers to when their tire has reached optimal temperatures and when to let them cool off to continue at optimal performance.
So, are they banned from retail? Right now, no. Although the BIS has finalized the rule in March 2025, it doesn't go into effect until the 2027 model year for vehicles that include software akin to Pirelli Cyber Tires or similar technology. The rule will also restrict the sale of the hardware in 2030.