At $8,000, Could This 1989 Ford F-350 Crew Cab Make You Dually Noted?

With multiple hitch points and a 460 V8, today's Nice Price or No Dice F-350 could likely tow darn near anything. Let's find out if this hard-working truck is worth its asking price in hard-earned cash.

H.P. Lovecraft famously wrote of horrors so unimaginable that words on the page could not describe them. This leaves the interpretation of their visage entirely up to the mind of the reader. When you think about it, letting the reader do that sort of heavy lifting is a pretty brilliant conceit.

No Lovecraftian horrors awaited a potential new owner of the 1977 Jeep Wagoneer we looked at yesterday, but based on the description in the ad, it did have a few unknowns lurking about. Those included a smoking and oil-burning engine, some creaking front suspension components, and what was said to be hail damage that suspiciously only affected the roof, seemingly sparing the hood and fenders. That proved to be enough nightmare fuel to dissuade most of us from finding favor in its $15,000 asking price. Fully 67% of us felt that would need to be lower, sending the Wagoneer on its way with a No Dice loss.