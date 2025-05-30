Scout Shows A Traveler Decked Out In Off-Road Accessories And Gorgeous Green Paint
The Volkswagen Group's newest brand Scout, an electrified throwback revival of the once-great International Harvester Scout, is cranking up the excitement factor in its off-road trucklets with a new Traveler "concept." Eager to get in on the multi-billion dollar off-roading and overlanding accessories segment, Scout is trying out a few factory-add-on parts to give the upcoming production Traveler SUV more rock crawling prowess and adventure aesthetic. Decked out in a beautiful olive green metallic paint the Traveler looks killer already, but I'm seeing some pretty cool parts that will really make a difference when the pavement disappears.
Scout didn't say much about the new accessory-laden machine, just that these are "off-road package options" that the company's design team is developing to extend the Traveler's "durability, clearance, and recovery. Built up for the backcountry." The tweet also heavily implies the vehicle was built for Moab or the Rubicon trail. With tucked up front and rear bumpers (and a winch up front), rock sliders along the side, a lift kit, 18-inch wheels with more tire sidewall, a roof rack, and a full-size spare tire on a carrier, this definitely at least has the looks of a vehicle ready to take on those difficult trails and off-road parks.
Ready for the trails
The Scout Traveler is scheduled to make its appearance on American roads in 2027 as a 2028 model year vehicle. This off-road oriented EV is ready to take the fight directly to Rivian with a throwback design and optional gasoline range extender. Unlike the Rivian, Scout says all of its models ride on a body-on-frame chassis with a solid rear axle and mechanical locking differentials front and rear. In standard form the Traveler is alleged to be capable of fording three feet of water, and presumably even more with this lift kit.
Do you think you'll be seeing Travelers hitting the trails in quiet comfort by the end of the decade? If you are a prospective Scout client, are you planning to option whatever off-road package the company ends up delivering? Is Scout's SUV going to take over the Jeep Wrangler and Land Rover Defender market?