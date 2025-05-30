Scout Shows A Traveler Decked Out In Off-Road Accessories And Gorgeous Green Paint

The Volkswagen Group's newest brand Scout, an electrified throwback revival of the once-great International Harvester Scout, is cranking up the excitement factor in its off-road trucklets with a new Traveler "concept." Eager to get in on the multi-billion dollar off-roading and overlanding accessories segment, Scout is trying out a few factory-add-on parts to give the upcoming production Traveler SUV more rock crawling prowess and adventure aesthetic. Decked out in a beautiful olive green metallic paint the Traveler looks killer already, but I'm seeing some pretty cool parts that will really make a difference when the pavement disappears.

Scout didn't say much about the new accessory-laden machine, just that these are "off-road package options" that the company's design team is developing to extend the Traveler's "durability, clearance, and recovery. Built up for the backcountry." The tweet also heavily implies the vehicle was built for Moab or the Rubicon trail. With tucked up front and rear bumpers (and a winch up front), rock sliders along the side, a lift kit, 18-inch wheels with more tire sidewall, a roof rack, and a full-size spare tire on a carrier, this definitely at least has the looks of a vehicle ready to take on those difficult trails and off-road parks.