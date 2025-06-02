These Are The Weirdest Cars You've Seen Used By Local Government

Last week we asked you to share the weirdest car you've seen used by your local government, and the answers were sufficiently strange. Some cars that your local governments use aren't even sold in this country, but that doesn't stop them from being mighty useful. Other cars that you've seen used by local governments work in roles that demand respect, but the vehicles chosen are potentially the least intimidating vehicles possible.

My answer to the question is still the first-generation Honda Civic Hybrid that I saw recently being used by the City of Los Angeles as the street sweeper chase vehicle. It was a pre-facelift model which means it had to be a 2003 model year car that is still serving is civic duty over 20 years later, and while I appreciate that the government isn't spending needlessly on expensive brand-new cars, I am still surprised that such an old vehicle is still in service. If you've got an interesting car you've seen used by your local government, feel free to share in the comments. These are the weirdest cars you've seen used by your local government.