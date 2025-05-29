What's The Weirdest Car You've Seen Used By Local Government?

If you're the type of person who notices the make and model of the cars around you, then you're likely to have a few makes and models that you keep an especially scrupulous eye out for in your rearview mirror. Cops used to drive Ford Crown Victorias, but now they could be in a Ford Explorer, Chevrolet Tahoe, Dodge Charger, Dodge Durango, and the list goes on. Generally, though, you expect local governments to buy American cars, right? The water department might drive a Chevrolet Bolt, and public works trucks might be Ford F-150s, but the other day, I saw a vehicle owned by the City of Los Angeles that made me raise an eyebrow.

City governments may choose to equip their employees with electric vehicles as their company cars to create optics that they're being environmentally responsible, or the opposite depending on where you live. From my observations, there are a set of makes and models of cars that governments, be they local or federal, are likely to use, but sometimes there are some outliers that really make you scratch your head. So then, what's the weirdest car you've seen used by local governments?