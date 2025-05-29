At $15,000, Will This 1977 Jeep Wagoneer Work For Us?

The odometer on today's Nice Price or No Dice Wagoneer reads 56,000, but the seller warns that it may have rolled over, so that number might offer a false sense of security. Let's see how secure we feel about this classic 4X4's asking price.

They say that a good friend is someone who will bail you out of jail, while a great friend is someone who can't do so because they're sitting there in jail with you, exclaiming, "That was great!"

Lee Iacocca and Carroll Shelby were great friends for years, and that friendship resulted in a bunch of arguably great cars and trucks born out of their shared love of going fast and looking cool.

The 1986 Dodge Omni GLH-T (Goes Like Hell-Turbo) we looked at yesterday is one of those cars, built at a time when both Iacocca and Shelby were working for/with Chrysler. While not as classic as Shelby's iconic Cobra or the GT350 Mustang he and Iacocca came up with while the latter was at Ford, it still warrants a page or two in the history books. At $8,500, too few of you found our candidate to be of historical value, sending it packing in an 85% No Dice loss. Hopefully, it left on friendly terms.