Surely, Nothing Would Go Wrong If You Bought This $23,000 Jaguar Station Wagon In Florida With A Rebuilt Title
Unfortunately for those of us with impeccable taste, there aren't exactly a lot of station wagons for us to choose from in the U.S. Those that actually are available can be pretty expensive, too. Want the longroof version of the Cadillac CTS-V? One of those will probably run you $60,000, with manual transmission versions costing more like $80,000. For a decade-old Cadillac. That said, I did recently stumble onto a listing for a cool, gorgeous wagon that you really can probably afford to buy. It isn't perfect, sure, but just look at this 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake and its $22,900 price tag.
Many of you reflexively recoiled when you saw the word "Jaguar," and I get that. They aren't exactly known for having the best reliability, but just look at how beautiful it is. Even with all the compromises required to comply with all the regulations, it still looks like it was sculpted by an artist. Would something that gorgeous really hurt you by being unreliable? Of course not. This isn't one of the later versions that uses a turbocharged four-cylinder, either. It's the supercharged V6 you want that makes 380 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque.
Tell me that isn't worth it, especially when it costs less than a base Toyota Corolla, at least if you include the destination charge. This thing would be so much better than buying a base Corolla that can't even beat a front-wheel-drive bZ4X off the line.
Salvage, schmalvage
The haters who don't want you to be happy or own a cheap-to-buy, gorgeous station wagon will, of course, point out the fact that this is a salvaged vehicle with a rebuilt title, as if that's a real reason to miss out on such an incredible deal. I mean, "rebuilt" is right there in their complaint, meaning someone already fixed all the problems that caused insurance to write it off in the first place. The listing even includes the explicit promise that all the "previous damage... was fully repaired" and that there was "NO AIR BAG DEPLOYMENT." How bad could the damage really have been if the airbags didn't even deploy?
Also, did you see the part where the car in question only has 29,976 miles on it? That's so low. Are you really going to let a minor thing like a rebuilt title stop you from owning a truly low-mileage Jaguar XF Sportbrake? No, of course not. You're going to fly down to Florida and buy this thing before someone else snatches it up to enjoy the kind of life you deserve. Nothing bad ever happens in Florida, and anyone who disagrees is just a hater. Alternatively, you could just have it shipped to your house without a test drive.
You're too smart to listen to the haters, though. You're going to listen to the (sadly, no longer hot) Taylor Swift and shake it off. Surely, nothing bad will go wrong when you buy this $23,000 Jaguar station wagon that's currently sitting in Florida with a rebuilt title. Nope, nothing bad at all. So why haven't you done it already?