Surely, Nothing Would Go Wrong If You Bought This $23,000 Jaguar Station Wagon In Florida With A Rebuilt Title

Unfortunately for those of us with impeccable taste, there aren't exactly a lot of station wagons for us to choose from in the U.S. Those that actually are available can be pretty expensive, too. Want the longroof version of the Cadillac CTS-V? One of those will probably run you $60,000, with manual transmission versions costing more like $80,000. For a decade-old Cadillac. That said, I did recently stumble onto a listing for a cool, gorgeous wagon that you really can probably afford to buy. It isn't perfect, sure, but just look at this 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake and its $22,900 price tag.

Many of you reflexively recoiled when you saw the word "Jaguar," and I get that. They aren't exactly known for having the best reliability, but just look at how beautiful it is. Even with all the compromises required to comply with all the regulations, it still looks like it was sculpted by an artist. Would something that gorgeous really hurt you by being unreliable? Of course not. This isn't one of the later versions that uses a turbocharged four-cylinder, either. It's the supercharged V6 you want that makes 380 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque.

Tell me that isn't worth it, especially when it costs less than a base Toyota Corolla, at least if you include the destination charge. This thing would be so much better than buying a base Corolla that can't even beat a front-wheel-drive bZ4X off the line.