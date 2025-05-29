Congress Could Ban NYC Helicopter Tours After Fatal Crash

Federal legislators are responding with more thoughts and prayers to April's helicopter crash in the Hudson River that killed the pilot and a family of five visiting from Spain. A bill introduced to Congress earlier this month would ban tourist sightseeing and other commercial flights in New York City. While the crash investigation is still ongoing, the NTSB confirmed in a preliminary report that the Bell 206L4 sightseeing helicopter broke apart in mid-air before plummeting into the water.

The bill introduced by Representative Jerrold Nadler would prohibit all non-essential helicopter flights within a 20-mile radius of the Statue of Liberty. The radius covers all three of the city's major airports: John F. Kennedy, LaGuardia and Newark-Liberty. The listed exemptions to the ban include law enforcement, disaster responses, disaster and emergency response, medical services and flights for "the benefit of the general public." The public good exemption would include flights for scientific research and news helicopters.