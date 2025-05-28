Delta Kicks Two Enterprising Young Pigeons Off Flight, Forces Them To Fly To Wisconsin On Their Own

If you had to choose between walking from Minneapolis, Minnesota to Madison, Wisconsin, or getting on a plane instead, you'd obviously choose to fly, right? It just makes sense. In addition to saving roughly 100 hours, the plane would also get you there well-rested and generally pretty clean. Meanwhile, if you walked, you'd show up exhausted and dripping in sweat, if you even made it in the first place. So you can understand why two pigeons might also prefer to save a little energy and time on their way to see their Wisconsin friends. Still, Delta kicked them off, NBC News reports.

The first bird was spotted before takeoff by a passenger named, and I kid you not, Tom Caw. The pilot then returned to the gate to kick the pigeon off. Following a minor squabble, the flight crew was able to do exactly that, allowing the plane to head back out onto the runway with only a minor delay. Before it could take off, though, a second pigeon appeared, flying down the aisle, ruffling the feathers of its fellow passengers and forcing the pilot to turn around, once again, to return to the gate and kick yet another pigeon off his plane.

"Pilot said when he radioed the control tower about us coming back due to a pigeon, the guy said that was a first for him," Caw wrote on an Instagram post. "Pilot told him it was the second time for him—the first being half an hour earlier."