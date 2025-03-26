Do Highway On-Ramp Meters Actually Work? Minneapolis Turned Them All Off To Find Out

As our friend Road Guy Rob points out in the above video, traffic management is incredibly complex, and everything works as part of a system. A small change in one area may not look like it's doing much, but it could end up having a huge impact a few miles away. People who demand simple, easy solutions will never be happy with a long, detailed, nuanced answer that may ultimately boil down to, "It's complicated." But, Minnesota's plan was bold enough that the results would basically be undeniable either way.

For about six weeks, the Minnesota Department of Transportation collected as much data as possible on traffic flow. If you could measure it or record it, they probably did. Then, on October 16, MnDOT turned up that Christina Aguilera, temporarily switched off all 430 ramp meters, and got back to measuring and recording every variable it could. Unsurprisingly, highway speeds dropped significantly during rush hour with the meters turned off. Sideswipe crashes also tripled, with total wrecks jumping 27%. Slower traffic also meant more emissions and dirtier air, which is kind of a problem for those of us who have lungs. So, clearly the ramp meters work.

Remember that thing about traffic management being incredibly complex, though? The data also showed that drivers with longer commutes benefited from the ramp meters much more than drivers who lived in, or just outside of, the city. Do you really want to make things more difficult for actual residents so someone just passing through has it easier? Public transportation is easy to suggest but much harder to actually improve. Maybe the more important question isn't whether or not the traffic meters work but rather who they work for.