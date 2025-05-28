We Need To Talk About The Glaring Automotive Omission In 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning'

"Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning" came out last Thursday, and Jalopnik's resident Tom Cruise Running Enjoyers were all seated on release day to experience the latest and greatest in movie star endangerment. When we all left our respective theaters, though, we noticed a problem. Something was missing from "The Final Reckoning," something we've been accustomed to seeing in nearly every M:I movie thus far. Spoilers for "The Final Reckoning" follow.

In the latest "Mission:Impossible," Ethan Hunt never rides a motorcycle. A movie that makes a plot point out of characters using dated forms of technology, to avoid the Entity, never puts Hunt on a classic cafe racer or scrambler. This is truly a missed chance for the film that may or may not be the last in the "Mission" series, and it's one that I feel the need to call out in the pages of this hallowed webbed site. Put Tom Cruise back on a bike.