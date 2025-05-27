When The Italian Beef Hits Just Right

Sometimes eating a big ol' sopping wet Chicago Italian Beef sandwich can have seriously adverse consequences as one box truck driver found out after his rig exploded on the suburb of Addison, Illinois. I'm kidding, obviously, and luckily there were no serious injuries, but that doesn't change the fact that a truck exploded in a nearly comical way and damaged a handful of houses.

The Penske box truck popped, leaving a field of debris for over a block. The explosion also damaged four houses — leaving one temporarily uninhabitable because of the damage, according to CBS News. Apparently, one of the truck's walls hit a load-bearing wall of a nearby house, and it pushed it two to four feet inward. That is a gnarly blast (though not the gnarliest this year). The family was in the house at the time of the explosion, but they were unharmed.

Somehow, the driver only sustained minor injuries, and I cannot for the life of me understand how that happened. He was actually walking around the truck when first responders arrived at the bizarre scene, before being taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.