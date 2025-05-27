At $2,450, Is This 1967 Ford Cortina GT A Restorative Deal?

In the 1960s, the American music scene was overrun by what CBS newscaster Walter Cronkite adroitly termed "the British Invasion." This influx of British bands was led by the biggest rock band of them all at the time, The Beatles. At this same time, America was, in turn, invading Great Britain by way of the Ford Motor Company. In 1967, Ford captured the title of Britain's best-selling car from home team car maker BMC with the redesigned and modernized Cortina.

Made available in two- and four-door saloons and an estate, the Mark 2 Cortina even made its way back to America, serving as Ford's small car offering until 1970, when the home-grown and vastly inferior Pinto took its place.

Power for the Cortina in the U.S. came from a 1500 and later 1600cc OHV "Kent" inline-four. Various hotter versions, marketed as the GT and the Cortina Lotus, with the latter's twin-cam engine, celebrated the model's success in sedan racing and have since become the most collectible of Cortina models.

This 1967 Cortina GT could be collected for a song, but based on the pictures and description, it's not just rough around the edges but in the middle and on all sides as well. The car seems mostly complete, but according to the seller, it has been sitting outside in perennially damp Washington for years and, hence, is rusty underneath. Despite that, the seller claims it to be "way to (sic) good and valuable to wreck."