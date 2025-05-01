I Rode A Four-Cylinder Motorcycle And Now I'm Ruined For Twins

Last weekend, I made a trip up to Boston for a wedding. I'd planned to ride up on my Suzuki GSX-8R, but a fresh deck screw in the rear tire just a day before the trip made a four-hour ride up in the rain seem untenable. Instead, I took the train, but I still needed a way to get around while in the city — a way that manifested in this, a tuned Kawasaki ZX-4RR I found for rent. It was one of the least comfortable bikes I've ever ridden, its exhaust drone at 4,000 RPM nearly made me late for the wedding when it drowned out my GPS directions, and its engine has absolutely ruined me for normal bikes.

The ZX-4RR, for the uninitiated, is a 399 cc four-cylinder sport-ish bike from Kawasaki. It's likely the last of the North American-market small-displacement four-cylinders, in a world increasingly overrun by 270-degree parallel twins, and the example I rented had a slip-on exhaust and a tune that likely bumped that little screamer well above its 56 factory horsepower. This is somehow the first four-cylinder I've ever ridden, and its power delivery was so smooth, so effortless, that I'm hooked.