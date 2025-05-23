At $6,800, Is This 2004 Saab 9-5 An Aero Straight To The Heart?

Saab may be long gone, but beloved models like today's Nice Price or No Dice 9-5 Aero are heart-warming reminders of what once was. Let's decide what such a remembrance should reasonably cost.

While Hollywood and H.G. Wells would like us to think differently, time travel is never going to be a thing. Whether you're jonesing to go back and bump off baby Hitler or push Booth off that balcony, you're going to be sorely disappointed. Time capsules, on the other hand, are totally a thing, and they can give us a flavor of the past without breaking the laws of physics or the shame that comes with accidentally hooking up with a younger version of a parent or guardian. The 1968 Plymouth Valiant we looked at yesterday is just such a time capsule. It arrived looking almost as new and featured such cool old-school attributes as a Slant Six engine and three-on-the-tree manual. Unfortunately, it also came with an all-too-modern five-figure price tag, which shook us all back to the present. That $14,000 asking price reflected the Plymouth's uniqueness, but its Plain Jane presentation didn't really seem to live up to that asking. Ultimately, we dropped the Plymouth like a rock in a 60% No Dice loss.