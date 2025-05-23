At $6,800, Is This 2004 Saab 9-5 An Aero Straight To The Heart?
Saab may be long gone, but beloved models like today's Nice Price or No Dice 9-5 Aero are heart-warming reminders of what once was. Let's decide what such a remembrance should reasonably cost.
While Hollywood and H.G. Wells would like us to think differently, time travel is never going to be a thing. Whether you're jonesing to go back and bump off baby Hitler or push Booth off that balcony, you're going to be sorely disappointed. Time capsules, on the other hand, are totally a thing, and they can give us a flavor of the past without breaking the laws of physics or the shame that comes with accidentally hooking up with a younger version of a parent or guardian. The 1968 Plymouth Valiant we looked at yesterday is just such a time capsule. It arrived looking almost as new and featured such cool old-school attributes as a Slant Six engine and three-on-the-tree manual. Unfortunately, it also came with an all-too-modern five-figure price tag, which shook us all back to the present. That $14,000 asking price reflected the Plymouth's uniqueness, but its Plain Jane presentation didn't really seem to live up to that asking. Ultimately, we dropped the Plymouth like a rock in a 60% No Dice loss.
Seeing the Aero of our ways
Plymouth is a moribund brand, having been taken out behind the shed by parent Daimler-Chrysler in 2001. Given just seven more years to live, Plymouth fans would have been able to celebrate its centenary.
Saab, the Swedish brand, is another car maker that is no more. Founded in 1945 and finally shuttered in 2011, it didn't last nearly as long as Plymouth. One similarity between the brands is that both have sister brands that live on to this day—Dodge and Chrysler for Plymouth and Saab Aerospace for the Swedes.
Saab's autos grew out of its airplane business, a proud history that the brand leveraged in its logo, trim package names, and even an advertising tagline, "Born of Jets."
This 2004 Saab 9-5 Aero makes that association in its name and the related wind-cheating body kit. It doesn't just talk the talk, either. A "HOT" (High Output Turbo) 2.3-liter DOHC four lives under its hood, ensuring that while it does also walk the walk, it'd be a lot more fun to drive.
Pants on fire
According to original factory figures, that turbo four makes 227 horsepower. Contemporary tests called that number into question, however, and Saab had to admit to fibbing a bit as the engine really makes around 247 horses. It also makes 258 pound-feet of twist, allowing for a good bit of tug through the mid-range. A fun fact about the B235 four is that it can trace its origins back to the original SOHC engine Saab licensed from Triumph, which also saw duty in that marque's wedge salad TR7.
On this Aero, that HOT motor is paired with an Aisin five-speed automatic that the seller says can be left to its own devices or coaxed to action through column-mounted flappy paddles. According to the ad, the drivetrain has recently seen a slew of maintenance and wear-related replacements. Among the big-ticket items on the list are a new set of Pirelli tires, refreshed front suspension components, and the replacement of the A/C compressor. On the well-isn't-that-nice side of things, there are also new Saab badges on the hood and hatch.
Back in black
Aesthetically, this Aero appears to have no major issues. The black paint pops, and while not the best at showing off the car's lines, it does pair well with the silver alloy five spokes. Clear headlamp lenses and yellow brake calipers are additional nice touches.
The cabin features a two-tone motif in beige with black inserts in the leather upholstery and on the door cards. This is a top-of-the-line model, so it has plenty of features, including power windows and locks and an electric moonroof. This being a car of the early Aughts means it lacks a big screen in the center stack. Making up for that a bit is a dual-zone climate control panel and CD stereo, both with lots of physical buttons. Everything looks to be in great shape and belies the car's 126,000 miles. Heck, even the scrunchie seat back pockets still seem to be doing their jobs. Rubber floor mats ensure the carpet below is also up to the task, and yes, the ignition is between the seats where God and Saab intended.
Will this Aero fly?
The car comes with a clean title, and as an added enticement, the seller says they will include a bunch of extra parts in the sale "If car paid in full." I'm not sure why they would even consider a deal where the car isn't paid in full, but then again, I'm not selling a Saab, so don't consider me an expert on the matter.
We're all experts when it comes to car pricing, however, and it's now time to flex that skill and weigh in on this wagon's $6,800 asking price. The seller claims that to be a bargain and boasts that the car will only increase in value as time goes on.
What do you say to that? Is $6,800 a fair price for this well-kept Aero wagon? Or is that promise of future appreciation just another Saab fib?
You decide!
Nice Price or No Dice:
Los Angeles, California, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.
Help me out with NPOND. Hit me up at robemslie@gmail.com and send me a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your commenter handle.