Do Truck Toppers Actually Improve Gas Mileage?

The Fast Lane Truck, an auto outlet with a dedication to getting answers and the budget to actually run tests in-house, tested a bed cap on a Ford F-150. They found that the capped pickup only gained one tenth of a mile per gallon over the same truck with an open bed. Footage of a wind tunnel test on the Ram 1500 shows why the gain is so small: The abrupt rear end of a pickup's cab sends air flying off, rather than clinging to the bodywork and getting caught up in the bed.

Looking at a scale model of a pickup in a wind tunnel, both with and without a bed cap, gives more insight as to the lack of hard differentiation. Adding an aero-focused bed cap, with a fastback shape, does prevent a high-pressure zone of air from building in the truck's bed — only to create a low-pressure zone of vacuum behind the tailgate. A flat-backed bed cap will have the same effect along the full height of a vehicle, creating the same zone of low pressure that causes drag in everything from hatchbacks to vans to tractor trailers.

When it comes to increasing your truck's fuel economy, a bed cap won't make the difference you're hoping for — and it'll take more fuel stops than you can count before you actually pay back the investment in the topper itself. If you want to keep your cargo secure, sure, get yourself a bed cap. If you want to improve your truck's MPGs, though, just go light on the pedals.