A Word Of Advice For American Automakers Afraid Of A Chinese 'Invasion': Git Gud

Do you like competition? Do you want cool cars with cool features? Do you have fond memories of a German, Japanese, South Korean, British, Swedish, or some other delightful vehicle sold in America that originated in another land? Then you should be jonesing for Chinese cars to arrive in the USA as soon as is reasonably possible.

Okay, sure, those on-again, off-again tariffs might cause some issues. Not to mention the rabidly protectionist nature of the current political regime in Washington. But anyone who digs cars has to be curious about these groovy new Chinese rides, especially the EVs, that we are increasingly spotting thanks to our gloriously connected digital world. Envy is a real thing, and honestly all the other automakers currently doing business in the U.S. would benefit from the arrival of Chinese cars. History has taught us that competition improves everything for everybody.

Some fear this prospect. CarBuzz, citing Kerrigan Advisors' third-annual 2025 OEM Survey, reports that 76% of auto executives think Chinese cars will eventually come to the U.S., but 70% also think that when the Chinese brands arrive, they'll chew into those execs' market share.