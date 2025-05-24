Colorado's New Favorite License Plate Isn't Fancy, And Other States Should Take Note

Ever notice how much is visually going on in a license plate? The basic Hawaii plate has a rainbow sparkling in the background, Alaska's has an entire bear, Wyoming's has (what else but) a cowboy at a rodeo, and several states feature a local mountain or mountains. Some of them are really quite busy, even though, at the end of the day, all they're meant to be is some identifying letters and numbers.

Colorado's basic plate, too, features a few mountains against a green background. But recently, a new plate has been blowing away expectations, becoming something of an automotive fashion statement. A throwback to the state's 1945 plate, a clean, crisp, white-text-on-black-background specialty plate went on sale in January of 2023. This wasn't supposed to be anything special: States release specialty plates all the time (some dumber than others, but some better), and this particular one debuted alongside otherwise identical red and blue options, as well as a green mountain range on a white background.

Yet it's the black plate that has become a sensation. Maybe it's that the 2D aesthetic has taken over from 3D in recent years, or maybe it's that black is always cool, or maybe people like the Zen simplicity of a plate that is just a plate without any frills. Whatever the reason, its unexpected popularity comes with a fantastic bonus that other states should take note of.