These Are The Manufacturers You Want To Build New Supercars
Supercars have the ability to capture the imaginations of car enthusiasts both young and old, but these high-performance vehicles aren't as common as they once were. We asked our readers earlier this week which manufacturer should build a new supercar, and your responses ranged from blue sky ideas for new halo models to raising defunct automakers from the dead.
One comment definitely caught my attention despite being slightly off-topic. The submission read, "My son is in kindergarten, and I was disappointed when I saw all the car posters at the Scholastic were made up renderings. No actual cars available." I understand it might be cheaper to put an AI-generated car on book fair posters for children. Still, it's disheartening that there aren't any supercars with a high enough level of recognition to be worth the licensing costs. Without further ado, here are the manufacturers that car fans dream about delivering a new poster-worthy car:
Cadillac
Cadillac. The C8 ZR1 should have been reskinned and sold as a Cadillac, announced/shown coinciding with Cadillac joining F1 next year, and first released at the 2026 Miami GP. There will never be a better chance in history for Cadillac to have a halo sports car.
Submitted by: BigRed91
Jaguar
Jaguar needs something. They got close with the C-X75,but didn't quite follow through. I still have warmed to their new styling, but go nuts and make that look mid-engined and absurd and get whatever the 2025 equivalent of a magazine cover is.
Submitted by: Maymar
Lexus
Lexus. I'm a huge fan of the LFA, and that was an example of what Toyota could really do if it really tried. I need a sequel!
Submitted by: DreHarrison
Toyota
Toyota should do the opposite and not do a supercar at all. The LFA was also only a dream for most people. What they should have done is build that whole car with conventional materials and dropped in a 2UR GSE with forced induction to get to 550-600 hp and made it the Supra instead of the BMW-built car. Price that V8 Supra around $100K, and they would have had a best seller. The V10 should have never been sold to the public. The current iteration of the LFA with carbon fiber and V10 should have been built only for show, with 5-10 units made and all retained by Toyota permanently.
Submitted by: Tex
BMW
BMW, They have been in and around Endurance racing for a while and whiffed their opportunity with the i8 when the Hybrid Holy Trinity turned up (La Ferrari, 918 and P1). Think they should try again
Submitted by: Gearhead97
Lancia
Lancia. They used to make some of the prettiest cars on the road, now they're just selling badge-engineered Stellantis hand-me-downs. Maybe it's time to shake things up. I'm thinking a 500 hp 2+2 coupe that harkens back to the glorious 1960s. Stellantis' parts bin is deep enough to come up with most of the greasy bits without breaking the bank, leaving plenty of money to build a spectacular body to go around it.
Submitted by: Earthbound Misfit I
Alpine
They have an F1 team, but their street models only consist of an aging Lotus Elise-like sports car plus a bland EV rebadge. A company with an F1 team should have some performance chops to accompany.
Submitted by: Neal Richards
Hyundai
Hyundai/Kia/Genesis for sure. They have quite an interesting style now and cars that punch above their price. I believe they are the company best poised to repeat the formula that made the NSX great. An everyday supercar at a lower supercar price compared to the competition they will match.
Submitted by: BoneHeadOtto
Jensen
If dead brands are allowed, then I nominate Jensen Motors. They had some insane V8 models during the 1960s and 1970s, most notably the Interceptor. What is less known is that in the 2000s, they actually produced a convertible called the S-V8. Unfortunately, only 20 of them were successfully completed due to production troubles and the company eventually went defunct. I would love to see the Jensen name revived on a new supercar with some sort of raw, powerful V engine.
Submitted by: Giantsgiants
Mazda
I think Mazda needs to do a rotary supercar in conjunction with Rob Dahm. Use that 1200HP engine he has built as the base and just make it more reliable. I think a four rotor would be a sick way to say goodbye to pure ICE cars.
Submitted by: Surprise me....
Ford
Ford should do it but more like they did in 2005 with the GT having an MSRP of around $150K. Back then a top of the line luxury sedan was in the $80-100K range so an average person could potentially buy a GT if they made cuts in other areas like no new car for 10 years, no vacations for 3-5 years, and eating lettuce for lunch for a few years. The latest GT started around $350K so it was completely a dream for most people. Ford should do an "affordable" supercar again and not limit production as much as in the past.
Submitted by: Tex
None
None – just leave it up to the professionals. The world doesn't need a 900 hp Tata or Hyundai. Pains me to say it, but this isn't the time for cars that only 0.001% of the population can afford to add to their collection of other supercars they don't drive anyway. The world needs affordable vehicles that are profitable for the manufacturers and provide value to their owners.
Submitted by: dumpus