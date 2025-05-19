While most of us would be lucky to get behind the wheel of a supercar, the superlative-prefixed machines that adorned bedroom posters likely helped form my first opinions of automakers. This is likely a different experience for fledgling car enthusiasts growing up today. Bugatti, Ferrari, McLaren and Pagani are still producing ridiculous cars, but it's becoming a rare sight for Ford and other mass-market automakers to make a similar effort.

Which manufacturer should build a new supercar? Should Ford build another GT40 successor? The Blue Oval is currently developing an LMDh sports-prototype to make its long-awaited return to endurance racing's top class in 2027. With Ferrari being the current dominant power at Le Mans, why not mark the occasion with a new GT to harken back to the late 1960s rivalry?

The future doesn't seem quite as bright for Chrysler. The Pacific minivan is the only vehicle that it currently sells. Much of the manufacturer's hopes are literally on the drawing board with concepts like the Halcyon. Let's us not forget the ME Four-Twelve, the fully-functional supercar concept developed in 2004. Maybe Stellantis should let Chrysler produce a revamped production version of the ME Four-Twelve to revitalize the brand's image?