Which Manufacturer Should Build A New Supercar?
While most of us would be lucky to get behind the wheel of a supercar, the superlative-prefixed machines that adorned bedroom posters likely helped form my first opinions of automakers. This is likely a different experience for fledgling car enthusiasts growing up today. Bugatti, Ferrari, McLaren and Pagani are still producing ridiculous cars, but it's becoming a rare sight for Ford and other mass-market automakers to make a similar effort.
Which manufacturer should build a new supercar? Should Ford build another GT40 successor? The Blue Oval is currently developing an LMDh sports-prototype to make its long-awaited return to endurance racing's top class in 2027. With Ferrari being the current dominant power at Le Mans, why not mark the occasion with a new GT to harken back to the late 1960s rivalry?
The future doesn't seem quite as bright for Chrysler. The Pacific minivan is the only vehicle that it currently sells. Much of the manufacturer's hopes are literally on the drawing board with concepts like the Halcyon. Let's us not forget the ME Four-Twelve, the fully-functional supercar concept developed in 2004. Maybe Stellantis should let Chrysler produce a revamped production version of the ME Four-Twelve to revitalize the brand's image?
The Standard of the World needs a supercar
Cadillac would be my pick. The "Standard of the World" has a presence in international motorsport that will only get larger in the near future. Cadillac is eight years into its current stint in endurance racing, winning four Rolex 24s at Daytona and four IMSA championships. The American luxury brand is also entering Formula 1 next season. However, the connections to Cadillac's production models are tenuous at best.
The brand's LMDh sports-prototype visually looks like a Cadillac, but it ends there. The 5.5-liter V8 under the engine cover is unrelated to any other GM vehicle, including the production engine in the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R race car. It would be cool to get a modern hybrid Cadillac Cien with the LMDh engine. It's a little disappointing that the CT6-V is the highest performance model in Cadillac's lineup.
Regardless of whether it's a successor supercar or an off-the-cuff idea, be sure to share your suggestions in the comments below.