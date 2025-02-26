KTM Isn't Dead Yet

KTM hasn't yet announced who it'll turn to for that funding, though Adventure Rider put forth both KTM's existing parent company Pierrer and Indian motorcycle maker Bajaj as options. Bajaj has long worked with KTM, handling assembly on the 390 line, and it wouldn't be unreasonable for the company to throw a few more dollars down for more return. Others have raised KTM collaborator CFMoto as a possible investing party, and even the company's big European ADV competitor: BMW.

CFMoto and Bajaj make sense because they already manufacture KTM bikes — moving from collaboration to part-ownership wouldn't be a major impact on either prospective buyer's product mix. BMW, on the other hand, competes with KTM across much of its lineup. Sure, BMW doesn't make dirt bikes like KTM, but the Bavarians are already winning on ADVs and sportbikes. KTM doesn't benefit BMW the way it would Bajaj or CFMoto, who would get to keep selling their existing bikes under the Austrian brand's export-friendly name.

KTM is down but not out, and with any luck we'll see some investment in the company — and likely more than a bit of restructuring — in its future. Hopefully, the Austrians will be back and ready to race soon.