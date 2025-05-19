At $8,500, Would You Tear Up Over This Restored 1984 Toyota Tercel 4WD?
While 4WD, today's Nice Price or No Dice Tercel, is claimed in its ad to have never left the pavement. Let's see if this wonderfully quirky wagon's price requires going to the ends of the Earth to buy it.
Well restored
Imagine, for a moment, being on the receiving end of the question, "How are you coming with the restoration of your '80s Toyota Tercel?" That doesn't hold the same pride as "How's that Ferrari coming along?" or even, "You driving that MGB yet?" Few of us might consider the lowly Toyota Tercel as a worthy recipient of restoration. However, if the question ever came up for debate, there is one model that could be argued to warrant refreshment and renewal—the quirky '80s AWD wagon.
At least one person has argued in its favor, as the ad for this 1984 Toyota Tercel AWD wagon claims it is the end result of just such a light restoration. The work was not extensive, although the seller says in the ad that the car has always lived in California and, hence, was a solid rust-free starting point. Per the ad, the work done includes the following:
Restoration includes a new windshield, soundproofing in the doors, new catalytic converter, new battery, new HRG 1.5" lift kit in front with Monroe air shocks in the rear, Bridgestone tires (80%), new master cylinder, and more.
That's more of a mechanical refresh, but we should cut the seller some slack since the car does look to be in pretty great shape.
I heart the '80s
The basics of that shape begin with Toyota's wonderfully quirky styling that set the wagon apart from all of the other Tercel models, upping its desirability factor as a result. While pretty much the same as the more plebeian hatchbacks from the doors forward, the fun really begins in the back. There, we find oversized windows and an industrial-looked structure jutting out of the angled rear hatch that holds the license plate, backup light, and the handle for the hatch. The look is similar to that of Honda's Civic Wagovan of the same wonderful '80s era.
Other fun details here include white-painted factory steelies and a roof rack that seems oddly small for the car. On the downside, this isn't the high-end SR5 model, so its cabin lacks that edition's fun plaid upholstery and grab-handle seats. Making up for that, this base model's vinyl upholstery looks to be in terrific condition, and while chalky, its plastics appear wholly intact. On the outside, the silver paint still seems to hold a shine, and the massive rubber baby buggy bumpers are still protecting the bodywork in noble fashion.
Low and slow
As we've noted, this Tercel comes with all-wheel-drive. That's a part-time system engaged by a second lever in the console, right behind the shifter. In this car, that shifter offers six speeds to row through, although only five of those (and reverse) are available in normal driving conditions. The sixth gear is an ultra-low ratio intended for unsticking your wicket when in AWD.
Power for that drivetrain comes from a 1.5-liter SOHC four, making 63 horsepower. That's mounted longitudinally under the hood like in an Audi. A fun bit of lore is that Toyota chose this layout for the Tercel—its first FWD car—so as not to freak out buyers who were unfamiliar with the whole concept of an FWD car and could be potentially scared off by seeing a sidewinder motor. In total, the drivetrain has pushed this Tercel to an impressive 229,000 miles. That's a lot, but remember, this is an '80s Toyota and has seen a good deal of new parts thrown at it, so those miles should matter a bit less.
Braggin' wagon
What will matter is the price. That's $8,500, and while this Tercel might not have been the most likely candidate for a restoration, I think we can almost all agree that the outcome now seems worth the effort. These are wonderfully quirky and neat little cars, and with all the increased interest in '80s and '90s cars of late, it could make for an equally interesting car meet participant. A clean title and passing grade on its smog test means it won't be an arduous journey getting there either.
What's your opinion on this Tercel and that $8,500 asking? Does that seem fair, given the work that's gone into the car and the inherent desirability of the model as a whole? Or do you feel that price tag makes this wagon's restoration feel all for naught?
You decide!
Nice Price or No Dice:
Inland Empire, California, Craigslist
