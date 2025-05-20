Is This The Best Any Truck Has Ever Looked?

Generally, I'm not the biggest fan of American classics. I can appreciate a nice Chevy Chevelle or Plymouth Barracuda, but they just don't stir my heart the same way a Skyline or RX-7 does. Old trucks fare a little better, but none fare as well as this gorgeous 1966 Ford F-250 from Cars and Bids. Just look at this thing, and tell me it's not the prettiest truck you've ever seen.

It has the tall, flat front end of a modern child-smasher, and the lift kit and street tires of any mall crawler, but this F-250 is different. It's rounded, its cab is small, it has that perfectly swooping front fender. Look at the curve of the windshield! The chrome of the grille! The way the circular holes of the steel wheels complement the round lights and mirrors! If there's a better-looking pickup out there, I've yet to see it.