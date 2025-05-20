Is This The Best Any Truck Has Ever Looked?
Generally, I'm not the biggest fan of American classics. I can appreciate a nice Chevy Chevelle or Plymouth Barracuda, but they just don't stir my heart the same way a Skyline or RX-7 does. Old trucks fare a little better, but none fare as well as this gorgeous 1966 Ford F-250 from Cars and Bids. Just look at this thing, and tell me it's not the prettiest truck you've ever seen.
It has the tall, flat front end of a modern child-smasher, and the lift kit and street tires of any mall crawler, but this F-250 is different. It's rounded, its cab is small, it has that perfectly swooping front fender. Look at the curve of the windshield! The chrome of the grille! The way the circular holes of the steel wheels complement the round lights and mirrors! If there's a better-looking pickup out there, I've yet to see it.
She's beauty
The rear of the truck is, admittedly, worse. It starts great at the top, with the little lip at the back of the cab, but goes downhill quickly when you get to the doubled-up 4x4 badges and cargo net in place of a tailgate. The diamond plate feels off on such a styled pickup, and the aftermarket rear lights look cheap and leave far too much flat sheet metal between them and the bumper. The wood bed, though, is a nice touch. The American flag Punisher sticker is not.
Clearly, one of you enterprising Jalops out there has to buy this F-250 and fix up the rear to meet the standard of beauty set by the front. I'm not sure how you'll match that stunning deep red paint, but I have faith in your ability to do so. Pull it off, and you'll have the prettiest truck to ever put its wheels on God's green earth, and isn't that what you really want?