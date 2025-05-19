Hyundai Drops Ioniq 5 N Lease Price By $200 Per Month
If you've been waiting for a good reason to finally put one of the coolest new cars on sale today in your driveway? Then gird your loins, because thanks to its inflating resale value, Hyundai dropped the lease price of the 2025 Ioniq 5 N by $200 per month. According to a Cars Direct analysis, this inflated resale value of the fastest vehicle ever produced by the brand, Hyundai distributed a dealer incentive bulletin that announced the significant price decrease.
Now, leasing an Ioniq 5 N costs $699 per month for 36 months with $3,999 due at signing, which when you spread that down payment across the entire 36-month period equates to an effective cost of $810 per month. While that price is not necessarily what many people would consider cheap, it ends up being a $7,200 savings over the course of the whole lease period. After 36 months, you'll end up paying a total of $29,163 before taxes and fees instead of the $36,363 you would've paid with the old deal. Unfortunately there are no new deals if you're looking to purchase a 2025 Ioniq 5 N outright, so you're likely to pay the manufacturer suggested retail price of $67,475 including $1,375 destination.
In case you need a reminder, the Ioniq 5 N is a brilliant car
When we drove the 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, we said it was so fun to drive that you won't even care that its 641 horsepower aren't created by the titillating sensation that's created when dinosaur juice explodes, aka internal combustion. Normally, die hard drivers aren't particularly excited by electric vehicles and their historically less dramatic driving experience, but the Ioniq 5 N is not quite like any other EVs in history. Its designers put significant effort not only into creating a very powerful EV that's exciting in a straight line, but one that's truly enjoyable and engaging to drive around turns, too. It has nifty touches like an array of simulated engine noises and simulated shifts like an internal combustion-powered car, and lives up to Hyundai's claim of being a "corner rascal".
Should you decide to buy an Ioniq 5 N rather than lease it, you won't benefit from any new discounts. Financing rates remain at 4.99% for up to 60 months and 5.99% for up to 72 months, and it's not offered with any rebates as of now. If you're looking for a good deal on a badass EV that looks cool and drives hot, you might want to take advantage of the lease discount on the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.