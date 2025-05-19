Hyundai Drops Ioniq 5 N Lease Price By $200 Per Month

If you've been waiting for a good reason to finally put one of the coolest new cars on sale today in your driveway? Then gird your loins, because thanks to its inflating resale value, Hyundai dropped the lease price of the 2025 Ioniq 5 N by $200 per month. According to a Cars Direct analysis, this inflated resale value of the fastest vehicle ever produced by the brand, Hyundai distributed a dealer incentive bulletin that announced the significant price decrease.

Now, leasing an Ioniq 5 N costs $699 per month for 36 months with $3,999 due at signing, which when you spread that down payment across the entire 36-month period equates to an effective cost of $810 per month. While that price is not necessarily what many people would consider cheap, it ends up being a $7,200 savings over the course of the whole lease period. After 36 months, you'll end up paying a total of $29,163 before taxes and fees instead of the $36,363 you would've paid with the old deal. Unfortunately there are no new deals if you're looking to purchase a 2025 Ioniq 5 N outright, so you're likely to pay the manufacturer suggested retail price of $67,475 including $1,375 destination.