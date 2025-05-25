These Are Our Favorite NA Miata Pop-Up Headlight Mods
All right, let's talk about the Mazda Miata. It's the answer to every automotive question, the little roadster that could, and frankly, still does. Especially now that the Miata is celebrating its 35th anniversary. The Miata is timeless.
A huge part of that timeless charm, that instant recognizability, is its pop-up headlights. They're like a cheerful wave hello, a cheeky wink. So why on earth did automakers ditch pop-up headlights? Progress, they called it. While the NA Miata's peepers are undeniably iconic, 1990s lighting tech means that using them might leave you seeing more mystery than road on a dark night. So the question isn't if you should fiddle with your Miata's headlights, but how.
From seeing better at night to just plain looking cooler, there's a whole universe of headlight modifications. Let's shine a light on a few of our favorite ways to give your Miata's eyes a makeover, from the sensible to the not so much.
Modernizing the beam: Sealed and projector styles
One of the most common upgrades involves swapping out the entire round sealed beam unit for a modern LED assembly. Companies like MossMiata offer LED headlight replacement sets that are often compliant with the U.S. Department of Transportation's rules, meaning they're legal for road use — a novel concept for some mods!
These can be a straightforward plug-and-play affair for their basic function. However, be wary of some of the more cost-effective options flooding online marketplaces; while the price is tempting, you might end up with questionable longevity, or a beam pattern that's more abstract art than illumination. And please, for the love of all that is good and pure in the automotive world, do not just cram LED bulbs into the original halogen reflector housings. Seriously, some car mods should be banned immediately, and that's high on the list for creating blinding glare.
For those wanting to take their Miata's vision to the next level, projector retrofits are the way to go. These involve installing projector lenses, which offer a much more focused and controlled beam of light. This means significantly reduced glare for oncoming traffic and a more even spread of light on the road — something outfits like Autoexe cater to with their LED Headlight Kit (though be mindful of left-hand-drive versus right-hand-drive patterns, and choose the right one for the country you're driving in). The result can be vastly superior night driving confidence for your Miata.
Get low: Low-profile kits
If completely overhauling the internals isn't your speed, but you still want a sleeker, more aggressive look for your Miata, low-profile headlight kits are a fantastic compromise. These kits replace the stock headlight units with ones that don't pop up quite as high, giving your Miata a bit of a permanent, cool-guy squint. Think of it as the automotive equivalent of sunglasses indoors — but actually functional.
Companies like Jass Performance are well-regarded for their low-profile headlights. These kits can give your Miata a more modern edge without completely sacrificing the beloved pop-up action. They reduce the frog-eye look when the lights are up and can even offer slight aerodynamic benefits. Installation is generally more involved than a simple bulb swap but often designed to be reversible, which is a plus if you ever decide to return your Miata to its factory glory. The main draw here is that distinct, slightly meaner aesthetic, making your Miata stand out from the crowd.
Wink, wink: Sleepy-eye mods
So your Miata's peepers are bright, or perhaps rocking that cool low-profile squint. But what if you crave more ... character? Dive into the wonderfully wacky world of winks and sleepy-eye mods, purely for the kicks and personality points. The sleepy eye gives your Miata that eternally unimpressed, half-lidded cool by only partially opening the lights. The wink mod? Exactly what it says on the tin: your Miata can now throw some serious one-eyed shade or a flirty blink. You'll find everything from fancy app-controlled kits via MX5 Mania to el-cheapo eBay specials, and there's always the dubiously effective DIY motor-unplug maneuver for the brave or cost-conscious.
Benefit? Loads of fun. Downside? Zero extra lumens. But if you're this far down the Miata rabbit hole, who's counting photons? And if making your Miata wink isn't enough, you could always go full radical with flush-mount kits from outfits like Jet Stream or Jass Performance — axing the pop-ups and their entire mechanism for that ultra-sleek, fixed-stare intensity.
Ultimately, how you light up your Miata is up to you. Whether it's for safety, style, or just a bit of a laugh, the Miata continues to be a fantastic canvas for personalization. Just try not to make it look too silly. Or do. It's your Miata, after all.