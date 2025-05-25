These Are Our Favorite NA Miata Pop-Up Headlight Mods

All right, let's talk about the Mazda Miata. It's the answer to every automotive question, the little roadster that could, and frankly, still does. Especially now that the Miata is celebrating its 35th anniversary. The Miata is timeless.

A huge part of that timeless charm, that instant recognizability, is its pop-up headlights. They're like a cheerful wave hello, a cheeky wink. So why on earth did automakers ditch pop-up headlights? Progress, they called it. While the NA Miata's peepers are undeniably iconic, 1990s lighting tech means that using them might leave you seeing more mystery than road on a dark night. So the question isn't if you should fiddle with your Miata's headlights, but how.

From seeing better at night to just plain looking cooler, there's a whole universe of headlight modifications. Let's shine a light on a few of our favorite ways to give your Miata's eyes a makeover, from the sensible to the not so much.