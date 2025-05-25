How To Park On An Incline Without Damaging Your Transmission

Have you ever returned to your parked car or truck, shifted its automatic transmission from park, and been greeted by an alarming clunk as the vehicle lurches into gear? If you've got an old-school shift lever as opposed to an electronic shift knob or similar, you might even feel resistance when attempting to shift out of park. Those symptoms indicate a parking pawl that's struggling to disengage, a common result of parking your vehicle on an incline.

So, what's a parking pawl, anyway? It's a small metal pin or tab that slots into a sprocket on an automatic transmission's output shaft when a vehicle is shifted into park. Effectively, this tiny metal bit is the only thing locking the transmission and preventing your vehicle from gravity-induced rolling.

Although it's infrequent, parking pawls can and do fail. Besides letting your vehicle roll uncontrollably like some Amazon delivery vans, you'll surely be facing an expensive repair bill to tear into the transmission to replace the broken pawl, plus any collateral damage from debris. Unless, that is, you're a savvy parker who treats the transmission's parking pawl as a secondary method to keep a vehicle stationary. The primary device being, of course, the parking brake.