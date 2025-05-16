I was just reading some of our old content from the good ol' Univision days and man, there were a lot of Jalopniky cars on there. Like former editor, now Autopian founder David Tracy's Project Swiss Cheese. I have a lot of fond memories of these old posts and I bet you do too. The thing we loved to highlight was just how wonderful kinda terrible cars really are. It got me thinking about what makes a car a Jalopnik car and, though the faces and bylines have changes a lot over the years, I think the standards remain the same. So how about you? How Jalopnik is your car?

I suppose we should define what a Jalopnik-y car is. Jalopnik cars are not relegated to just brown diesel manual wagons. It's a vehicle you love. Something you're legitimately excited to get behind the wheel of, whether that excitement is the "oh yeah, my perfectly balanced engine is purring like a kitten" kind or the "Gee I hope it'll start up this time" kind. It's a little bit of a shitbox, a little bit of a project, but it's always an experience to spend time with your Jalopnik machine. It can be anything from your Gambler 500 entry to your first-gen Dodge Viper that you wipe down with a baby's diaper once a week. It just has to get your cylinders firing.