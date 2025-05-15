What's Your Current Daily Driver?

The term daily driver has a somewhat negative connotation; daily insinuates that it's a mundane and unexciting necessity of life, and driver insinuates that it's well-used and not necessarily treated with the utmost care. I'd argue though, that the daily driver is the most important car in anyone's fleet if you're lucky enough to have a fleet. Daily drivers are your day-to-day companions, and in the same way that you sometimes bump into doorways or ram your knee into a table leg at full force, little bumps and dings happen to daily drivers, too.

Daily drivers need to be dependable, fuel efficient, space efficient, and durable to best handle long commutes, congested roadways, and any scuffs that happen along the way. For most of us, these requirements rule out the traditionally exciting cars, but with a primary use case as mundane as commuting, it's a worthwhile concession. So it begs the question: what is your current daily driver and why?